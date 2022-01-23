1 critically injured in overnight crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian received critical injuries just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday in a collision on southbound Interstate 435 near northeast 53rd Street.

The driver of a black Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on Interstate 435. According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, the driver saw a silver Kia Spectra parked in a southbound lane of Interstate 435 with no lights or flashers to warn drivers.

Police say that while the driver was looking at the parked vehicle, a male pedestrian came from in front of the Kia Spectra and into the path of his vehicle.

The driver was not able avoid the pedestrian and struck him, knocking the pedestrian into the next lane of traffic, reports say.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.