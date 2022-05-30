Watch
1 critically injured in Platte County motorcycle crash

Posted at 12:57 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 13:58:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle crash Monday in Platte County has left one person with critical life-threatening injuries, according to Major Erik Holland with the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. to the crash at 45 Highway and the 92 Highway spur roundabout, just east of Leavenworth, Kansas.

The victim with critical life-threatening injuries was transported to an area hospital via helicopter, Holland said. Additional injuries in the crash are not known at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

