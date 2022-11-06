1 critically injured in scooter crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a crash involving a scooter Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 10:12 p.m. Saturday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to Red Bridge and Holmes roads after receiving reports of an injury crash.

The driver of a green PGO scooter was traveling east on Red Bridge Road at high speeds, according to KCPD.

Meanwhile, a black Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound on Red Bridge Road, turning left into a shopping center in the area.

Police say that while the Dodge was turning, it was struck by the scooter. The driver of the scooter was ejected from the vehicle, and collided with the hood and windshield of the Dodge before hitting the pavement.

The driver of the scooter suffered critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital. As of Sunday morning, the driver is in stable condition.

The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.

KCPD is continuing to investigate the crash.