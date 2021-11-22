Watch
1 critically injured in single-vehicle collision Sunday

Police lights
Posted at 10:28 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 23:28:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A single-vehicle collision resulted in life-threatening injuries for one person on Sunday.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Swope Parkway just south of East 55th Street.

Police said a GMC sport-utility vehicle was traveling southbound when the driver lost control.

As the vehicle left the roadway, it struck a tree in the median between the north and southbound lanes.

The driver was identified as a 41-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri. He was the lone occupant of the GMC.

The man was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

