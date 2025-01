KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead, and a second in critical condition after a vehicle slid off the bridge on I-435 near 104th Street in South Kansas City.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 3:00 Friday morning.

Officers say the vehicle drove off the bridge and ended up near 104th Street below.

One person was declared dead at the scene.

A second person is listed in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.