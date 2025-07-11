1 dead, 1 critically injured in 2-vehicle crash on Blue Ridge, Eastern in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a crash involving two vehicles on Blue Ridge Boulevard and Eastern Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a confirmed fatality collision just after 4:40 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Dodge Dakota was traveling southbound on Blue Ridge and a green Subaru Forester was traveling northbound on Eastern.

The Subaru then entered the intersection and hit the left side of the Dodge.

The collision caused the Dodge to rotate, striking the curb and a metal light pole before overturning.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The front seat passenger of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Dodge were unrestrained.

The driver and rear seat juvenile passenger of the Subaru were not injured in the accident.

