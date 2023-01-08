1 dead, 2 injured after KCK police chase ends in crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and one is in life-threatening condition after a Kansas City, Kansas, police chase resulted in a crash overnight on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCK police were pursuing a white GMC Terrain, which KCPD says was taken in an armed carjacking.

The chase began in KCK and continued into KCMO. KCPD was not involved in the police chase.

At around 2:07 a.m. Sunday, the GMC was traveling east on Independence Avenue at high speeds. The GMC did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Independence and Hardesty avenues and struck a black Nissan Altima, going north on Hardesty.

The passenger of the Nissan died on the scene. The driver was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

The GMC driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and was also taken to a local hospital.

