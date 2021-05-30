Watch
1 dead, 1 injured in restaurant parking lot shooting in Branson

Posted at 10:36 AM, May 30, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in a restaurant parking lot in Branson, Missouri.

It happened late Saturday night in the 1800 block of W. 76 County Boulevard.

Branson police say they responded to a report of two people suffering gunshot wounds. When they arrived, officers found the victims in a rear parking lot of a restaurant. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was transported to a hospital in Springfield.

Investigators spent the evening processing the crime scene. Robbery does not appear to be a motive at this time. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The victim's identities are not being released at this time.

