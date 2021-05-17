1 dead, 1 injured in Wyandotte County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another injured after a crash in Wyandotte county.

It happened Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 70.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, 21-year old Amiyah S. Hatten died when, for an unknown reason, her car became broadside on the highway and was struck by another car.

Hatten's car rolled and came to a rest in the north ditch.

There were three people in the second car. One suffered serious injuries, the other two were not injured.

Authorities said Hatten was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

