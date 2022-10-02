1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Grand Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are injured in a crash which followed a police chase overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 3:06 a.m., an officer with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department attempted to pull over the driver of a black Cadillac on a traffic violation for doing doughnuts in the intersection of Truman Road and Grand Boulevard.

The Cadillac fled north on Grand Boulevard at a high speed, and the officer disengaged and turned off the emergency lights.

The driver of the Cadillac then struck the rear of a gray Chevy Silverado pickup, which was stopped on Grand Boulevard near 11th Street.

Police say the Chevy struck a traffic light pole, while the Cadillac collided with a decorative light pole before catching on fire.

The officer who had initially attempted to pull over the driver of the Cadillac then arrived to the scene, and put out the flames from the vehicle, before performing first aid.

The driver of the Chevy was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

The passenger of the Cadillac was also taken to a hospital, and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The driver of the Cadillac is in critical condition.

The intersection was temporarily closed for two-and-a-half hours following the collision, before reopening.