KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash in Jackson County on Sunday afternoon according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. near East R D Mize Road & South Stillhouse Road.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Grainvalley Police Department worked the scene.

At this time no other information is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.