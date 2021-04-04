1 dead, 3 hospitalized after late night Saturday crash in Kansas, City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A minor is dead and three other people are hurt after a late night crash in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City, Kansas, officers came upon the crash around 11:23 p.m. Saturday night at North 67th Street and Parallel Parkway.

Two vehicles were involved. Three people, including two minors and an adult, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another minor was killed.

KCK police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The westbound lanes of Parallel Parkway were closed between 64th and 68th streets but have reopened since.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.