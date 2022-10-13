1 dead, 3 injured in Lawrence head-on crash Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash at the 600 block of East 31st Street in Lawrence, Kansas, left one man dead and three others injured.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a head-on collision involving a Chevrolet Malibu and a Dodge Ram pickup truck just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames, and the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, a 48-year-old man from Lawrence, was declared deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Malibu crossed the center line and struck the Ram head-on.

The occupants of the pickup truck were all 19 years old.

While they were all able to exit the truck before it burst into flames, two teens sustained serious injuries and one sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All three were transported to area hospitals.

