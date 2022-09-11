1 dead, 3 injured in Linn County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and three are injured after a crash Saturday night in Linn County, Missouri.

At around 8:25 p.m. Saturday night, a 2010 Ford Fusion was driving westbound on U.S. 36 at Route F, east of Brookfield, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2007 Honda Civic attempted to cross westbound U.S. 36, and drove into the path of the Fusion. The Ford then struck the passenger side of the Honda.

The driver of the Civic, identified as Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was taken to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The passenger of the Civic was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Fusion received moderate injuries in the crash, while the passenger is in serious condition.