1 dead, 4 others injured after a wreck Friday night in Excelsior Springs, Missouri

Missouri Highway Patrol
Posted at 9:24 PM, Aug 20, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and four others were injured in a Friday night crash in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

A spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol said Excelsior Springs, Missouri, police requested the patrol's help at a fatal crash in the 800 block East Seybold Road.

A vehicle hit a parked car, according to a Facebook post from the Excelsior Springs Police Department.

One victim died at the scene, two were flown by air ambulance to a hospital and two others were taken by ambulance to hospitals.

