1 dead, 5 injured after overnight multi-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and five people were seriously injured after an overnight crash involving five vehicles in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 12:13 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a rollback tow truck was attempting to tow a disabled maroon Kia Sorento in the left turn lane of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at Eastwood Avenue, according to KCPD.

As the driver of the tow truck began making a u-turn to get into position to tow the Kia, the driver of a black Dodge Avenger traveling west on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard failed to stop for a red stoplight, and attempted to drive between the tow truck and a pearl Cadillac Seville, stopped at the red light.

The Dodge struck the Cadillac, the tow truck and a gold Pontiac Transport van — parked behind the Kia — and occupied by the sister of the Kia driver, who was at the scene attempting to help her brother.

Police say the Dodge then came to a stop "quite a distance" west from where the collision took place.

The driver of the Cadillac died on the scene.

Five occupants of the Dodge were transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The drivers of the tow truck, Kia and Pontiac, and passengers of the Pontiac, were not injured in the crash.

