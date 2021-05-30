1 dead after shooting at Lake of the Ozarks bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting at Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office says a call came in on Saturday, just before 11 p.m., of a shooting at the waterfront bar.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say they have two of three suspects in custody.

The names of the victim and suspects are not available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 346-2243.