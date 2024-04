KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died after a tornado swept through Westmoreland, Kansas, on Monday evening, authorities confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death, but no other details were immediately available.

The tornado made its way through the town about 4:40 p.m., the spokesperson said.

It also caused damage throughout the city.

Westmoreland is about a two hour drive west of Kansas City, Missouri.

