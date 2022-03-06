1 dead after vehicle flips in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday night crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an overnight vehicle crash at West 67th Terrace and Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday a black VW Pasat was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway at West 67th Terrace, when a white GMC Terrain pulled into the intersection, according to police.

KCPD says the driver of the VW was not able to stop and struck the GMC, which flipped over and hit a light pole.

A female rear passenger of the GMC was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived.

The driver and another passenger of the GMC were also transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

There were no other injuries in the collision.