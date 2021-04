KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One teen died following a three-vehicle crash near the 10400 block of 222nd Street in Leavenworth County.

Karley Renee Housworth, 18, was traveling southbound on 222nd Street in a Chevy Cobalt on Friday when she struck a GMC 3500 truck.

The impact of the crash caused Houseworth to overcorrect into a the northbound lane, where she struck a Ram 1500 truck head-on.

The two other drivers were not injured.