Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead following crash at Interstate 435 and 48th Street

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 14:23:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died following a crash on Interstate 435 near N.E. 48th Street about 12:20 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department the crash involved tractor trailer and a Sedan.

Accident Investigators will be heading to the scene to gather information and work to determine the cause of the crash.

Currently both directions of I-435 are shut down.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

At this time no other information is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!