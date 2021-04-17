1 dead following crash at Interstate 435 and 48th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died following a crash on Interstate 435 near N.E. 48th Street about 12:20 Saturday afternoon.
According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department the crash involved tractor trailer and a Sedan.
Accident Investigators will be heading to the scene to gather information and work to determine the cause of the crash.
Currently both directions of I-435 are shut down.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.
At this time no other information is available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.