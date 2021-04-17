1 dead following crash at Interstate 435 and 48th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died following a crash on Interstate 435 near N.E. 48th Street about 12:20 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department the crash involved tractor trailer and a Sedan.

Accident Investigators will be heading to the scene to gather information and work to determine the cause of the crash.

Currently both directions of I-435 are shut down.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

At this time no other information is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.