1 dead following flood water rescue in Clinton County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died after a vehicle went into in flood waters in Clinton County, Missouri, on Saturday morning.

According to the Clinton County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office, deputies and the Gower Fire and Water rescue team responded to the area of NW County Line Road.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in rescuing two people, but a third victim died during the incident.

The agency said this is a strong reminder that drivers should not attempt to drive through flood waters.

