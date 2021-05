KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Holt, Missouri, man is dead after his vehicle went off the road in Clinton County.

It happened Sunday morning on Route J at Spring Town Road, seven miles south of Plattsburg.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Shane C. Bright died when his westbound vehicle traveled over the center lane and began sliding. His vehicle traveled off the north side of Route J and struck a tree with the rear of the vehicle.

Bright was pronounced dead at the scene.