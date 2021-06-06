1 dead in crash in Independence Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Independence Saturday night.

According to authorities, the crash happened when the motorcyclist, who was traveling westbound on US 24 Highway, collided with a pickup truck making a left turn from US 24 Highway onto Farview at 8:15 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to Centerpoint Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Two people in the truck did not suffer any injuries.

The motorcycle driver's identity is not being released at this time.

Independence police are investigating the crash.