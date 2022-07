KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a crash on Interstate 70 near Bates City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m.

Travelers heading west on I-70 experienced delays while authorities worked to clear the crash.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

