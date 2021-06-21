1 dead in crash on U.S. 50 Highway in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured following a rollover crash Monday on U.S. 50 Highway in Lee’s Summit.

Police responded around 1:43 p.m. to the area of U.S. 50 Highway and Southeast Blackwell Road, where they located a black Toyota FJ Cruiser in the center median, according to a news release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police still are investigating what caused the vehicle to roll several times.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.