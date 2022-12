KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at a duplex in Overland Park that left one person dead.

The fire happened in the 9000 block of West 77th Terrace.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the call for the fire came in after 3 p.m.

The department said the fire took 40 minutes to extinguish.

No other details are known at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

