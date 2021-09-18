1 dead in early morning crash on U.S. 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man died in a crash on Saturday morning on U.S. 71 Highway.

According to the department, the man was driving south on the highway in a black Dodge Ram 1500 when it approached and hit the back of a white Kia Nora.

The man driving the Dodge Ram failed to stop and continued south. The woman driving the Kia Nora reported the crash and also continued south on the highway.

Shortly after, she later spotted the Dodge ram flipped over and on fire near the Red Bridge exit.

The woman attempted to get the man out, but the fire was too strong.

An initial investigation indicated man had taken the Red Bridge exit too fast, causing him to lose control and hit a concrete pillar.

He was partially ejected and died at the scene.

