1 dead in fatal hit-and-run, multi-vehicle crash Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 10:40 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 11:40:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run collision Monday night on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, the driver of a black Mazda 3 was traveling on westbound St. John Avenue at high speeds, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The male driver of the Mazda struck a parked tan Lexus near Oakley Avenue, then a parked green Ford F150, both occupied by passengers.

The Mazda driver then fled the scene on foot, police said.

The passenger of the Mazda was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The Ford F150 occupant was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the Lexus occupant was uninjured.

