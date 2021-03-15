52-year-old man dies in fatal Platte County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 52-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday night in Platte County.

The sheriff's office responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the intersection of 92 Highway and Interurban Road, where a 2008 Chevy pickup truck struck a 2010 Lincoln sedan as the sedan got on the highway, according to a news release.

The driver of the Lincoln, who is from Platte County, died at the scene. A passenger was taken to an area hospital "with serious but non-life-threatening injuries," the release stated.

A passenger and the driver in the Chevy truck suffered minor injuries.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office Crash Team is investigating the crash.