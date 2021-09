KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after one person died in a crash on U.S. 71 Highway on Friday night.

According to KCPD, the driver was heading north in a white Dodge Grand Caravan when they approached a slight curve on the highway.

The driver failed to turn and drove off the the roadway to the left, striking a large tree.

They were transported to an area hospital where they later died.