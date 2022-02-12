1 dead in Friday night Kansas City, Missouri, collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died in a Friday night vehicle collision at 39th Street and Michigan Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A BMW sedan traveling southbound struck an eastbound Kia sedan just before 11 p.m., according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police say the 32-year-old driver of the Kia died on the scene.

The male and female occupants of the BMW were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.