1 dead in Friday night Kansas City, Missouri, collision

Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 12, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died in a Friday night vehicle collision at 39th Street and Michigan Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A BMW sedan traveling southbound struck an eastbound Kia sedan just before 11 p.m., according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police say the 32-year-old driver of the Kia died on the scene.

The male and female occupants of the BMW were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.

