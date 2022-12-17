Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead in house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 11:38:22-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1 person has died in a house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 9:19 a.m. the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a house fire at 5224 E 28th Terrace.

Upon arrival to the scene, fire crews witnessed smoke and fire showing from a residence.

Firefighters made entry into the home, which was boarded up, and identified one victim, KCFD says.

The victim died from injuries.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Bomb and Arson unit is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!