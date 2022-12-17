1 dead in house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1 person has died in a house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 9:19 a.m. the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a house fire at 5224 E 28th Terrace.

Upon arrival to the scene, fire crews witnessed smoke and fire showing from a residence.

Firefighters made entry into the home, which was boarded up, and identified one victim, KCFD says.

The victim died from injuries.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Bomb and Arson unit is assisting in the investigation.