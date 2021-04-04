1 dead in Northland single-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police and emergency crews responded shortly after 3 p.m. to northbound Interstate 29 at Interstate 435, where at least one person was trapped in a vehicle and later died.

Smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle as first responders initiated life-saving measures.

Two officers are being treated for smoke inhalation and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.