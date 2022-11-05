1 dead in overnight crash involving semi on Interstate 470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in an overnight crash at Interstate 470 and Northwest View High Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 3:18 a.m. the driver of a silver Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-470, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver of a white Volvo semi-truck saw the Dodge, and attempted to avoid it, police say.

The Dodge struck the semi head on and "immediately burst into flames," police say.

The driver of the Dodge died on the scene, while the semi-truck driver was not injured.

I-470 was closed in the area for around four hours after the crash.

