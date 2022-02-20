1 dead in overnight KCMO motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle overnight crash Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

According to police, the driver of a burnt orange Harley Davidson was traveling north on Benton Boulevard Sunday before 3:00 a.m.

KCPD says the motorcyclist went straight at the roundabout at St. John Avenue, went onto the curb, lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from the Harley Davidson.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.