1 dead in overnight pedestrian crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian has died early Saturday morning in a crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly before 3:40 a.m., the pedestrian was walking south in a lane of Holmes, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver of a white Jeep Patriot was also traveling south on Holmes in the same lane as the pedestrian. The driver struck the pedestrian on Holmes near 103rd Street.

The pedestrian died on the scene, police say.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

KCPD says the driver remained on the scene of the crash, and was not impaired.