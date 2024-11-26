1 woman died, another woman injured in shooting Monday night in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman was killed and another woman injured by gunfire Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The women left the shooting scene in a vehicle just before officers arrived at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Bluff Drive, police said.

Other officers coming to the scene spotted the car with the wounded women inside.

They were taken by ambulance to a hospital where one victim died, police said. The second victim was in stable condition.

A large disturbance outside an apartment on West Bluff Drive ended when more people came to the scene and at least one person fired a gun and hit both women, police said.

No information was released on what caused the disturbance. The dead woman's identity was not released late Monday night. This was the 135th homicide of 2024 in KCMO. There had been 168 homicides at this time a year ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

