KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was killed after he was thrown from his vehicle on Interstate 635 just south of Metropolitan Avenue late Sunday night.

Police said 28-year-old Lance Elmon Owens Jr. was traveling Northbound on I-635 in a 2013 Kia Sorento when he drove off the right side of the roadway into the ditch and the car overturned.

He was ejected out of the windshield onto the right shoulder and slid into the far lane of traffic.

Owens was not wearing a seat belt.