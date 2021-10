KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash Sunday on I-29 at Vivion Road.

Around 4 p.m., the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section responded to the scene.

KCPD AIS determined a Ducati motorcycle was heading southbound when the driver lost control, according to a news release.

The motorcycle then struck a highway sign outside of the right shoulder.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, died at the scene.