1 dead in wrong-way crash on Englewood Road in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died after a wrong-way crash Halloween night at Northeast Englewood Road and North Walnut Street.

At around 9:07 p.m. Monday, the driver of a silver Nissan Versa was traveling west on Englewood Road.

The vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, continuing to drive westbound.

Just before reaching North Walnut Street, the Versa struck a white Toyota Highlander head on, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. The Highlander was driving east on Englewood Road.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The KCPD North Patrol Division responded to the crash.

The driver and minor passenger of the Toyota were not injured in the crash, police say.