1 firefighter injured in multi-acre grass blaze remains hospitalized in serious condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fort Osage Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jared White says one of the firefighters injured in a grass fire Friday afternoon was released from the hospital Friday evening with minor injuries, while the other remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

At around 2:17 p.m. Friday, a Fort Osage Fire Department crew responded to the grass fire in the 31000 block of East Blue Mills Road, which was sparked at an illegal burn at a shed, before expanding across a two to three acre area.

Firefighters were working from a brush truck, when smoke from the flames surrounded them, prompting a call for "May Day." One of the two firefighters alerted that he and his partner were burned, and an ambulance was needed.

The fire ultimately expanded 15 acres before it was put out around 4 p.m. Several agencies assisted with bringing the fire under control.

The State Fire Marshal's office is continuing to investigate the cause of the grass fire.

The Fire Protection District advises the public to avoid open burning and says fires can rapidly spread due to dry conditions.

"The Fort Osage Fire Protection District appreciates our mutual aid partner's assistance and community support during the incident," White said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured firefighters as they move forward with their recovery."

Crews have continued to respond to flare ups on the scene Friday evening, overnight and Saturday morning.

Anyone who sees any further signs of fire are asked to call 911.