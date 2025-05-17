1 hospitalized after apartment fire in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been hospitalized after an apartment fire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday evening.

KCFD responded to a reported structure fire in the 3200 block of Gillham Road at 7:07 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported smoke and fire from a two-story apartment.

One person was in the process of being removed by bystanders when crews arrived.

KCFD then pulled the person from the structure.

They were later transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and evaluation.

No firefighters were injured in the fire.

The fire is now under control and crews are putting out hot spots.

Significant damage has been sustained to the attic and roof, according to authorities.

Authorities said that the Red Cross has been ordered for three adults.

KCFD will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

