1 in 30 million: Rare orange lobster rescued from New York shop, will relocate to Kansas City Zoo

Larry Lombardi
Kansas City Zoo.
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 16:29:29-04

KANSAS CITY MO. — A one in 30 million chance eventually landed "Larry Lombardi," a rare orange lobster, a home at the Kansas City Zoo.

According to the zoo, staff members from Tops Market in Hamburg, New York, received a shipment of lobsters in May.

While combing through the lobsters, the staff realized Larry was a rare orange lobster; the KC Zoo said Larry was a one in 30 million find.

Staff members from Tops Market reached out to the Aquarium of Niagara, who coordinated with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, to find Larry a safe home.

Larry will become a resident of Sobela Ocean Aquarium, which is set to open at the Kansas City Zoo in September.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

