1 in 30 million: Rare orange lobster rescued from New York shop, will relocate to Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY MO. — A one in 30 million chance eventually landed "Larry Lombardi," a rare orange lobster, a home at the Kansas City Zoo.

According to the zoo, staff members from Tops Market in Hamburg, New York, received a shipment of lobsters in May.

While combing through the lobsters, the staff realized Larry was a rare orange lobster; the KC Zoo said Larry was a one in 30 million find.

Staff members from Tops Market reached out to the Aquarium of Niagara, who coordinated with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, to find Larry a safe home.

Larry will become a resident of Sobela Ocean Aquarium, which is set to open at the Kansas City Zoo in September.

