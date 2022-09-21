1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in southeast Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in southwest Kansas City, Missouri, late Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident off Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Benton Boulevard just before 11:30 a.m.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the driver of a black Buick Lucern was traveling east on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard while the driver of a silver Honda Odyssey was traveling west, turning in front of the other vehicle.

Police said the female driver of the Buick fled on foot after striking the Honda and injuring its passenger. The driver of the Honda sustained no injuries.