KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition following a crash around 6:15 p.m. Thursday night.

The crash happened at the railroad bridge that spans Truman Road and Askew Avenue.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section personnel responded to the scene.

Police say investigators determined an eastbound Lincoln Aviator struck a concrete pillar.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Impairment is under investigation, according to police.