1 in critical condition after vehicle overturns in crash on US 169

Posted at 8:51 AM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 09:52:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a crash that took place Friday night on U.S. 169 Highway, just south of Route 9.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on U.S. 169 at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle went off the west side of the highway and collided with a steel guardrail, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The vehicle overturned and rolled down the highway, before stopping in one of the lanes.

A gray Honda Accord then struck the Tahoe, police say.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda Accord refused medical treatment, police say.

All lanes of the highway were closed for around two-and-a-half hours.

