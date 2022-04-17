1 in critical condition in high-speed collision in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is in critical condition following a high-speed collision around 12:30 a.m. at 31st Street and Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

A white Ram 1500 pickup and black Mazda 3 were traveling south at high speed, when the Mazda side-swept the Ram, according to police.

The Ram struck the curb of Broadway Boulevard and both vehicles continued south out of control, veering across all lanes of traffic.

The vehicles then collided for a second time, as the Ram's front then struck the Mazda, pushing it into a concrete plantar.

The driver and passenger of the Mazda were both extricated from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital. Police say the driver is in critical condition and the passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the Ram was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.