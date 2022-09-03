1 in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in serious condition after an overnight single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the motorcyclist was driving a black Honda 125cc motorcycle eastbound on Independence Avenue near Cypress Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police say the driver went off the right side of the roadway and struck the curb after losing control of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was then ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet.

The individual has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.