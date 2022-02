KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person was injured in a Kansas City, Missouri, fire on Monday evening.

Crews responded to an apartment fire near Independence Avenue and Benton Boulevard at around 8:40 p.m.

The victim was found on the second floor and crews rescued them by ladder.

According to KCFD spokesman Jason Spreitzer, the extent of the victim's injuries weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.